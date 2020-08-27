“Cocaine” is the Most popular drug in the Bollywood film industry ,A-Listers will be Behind the Bars in a Probe ; Kangana Ranaut Reveals!!!!

Mumbai ; Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took over her Twitter account from her digital team, tweeted that if the Narcotics Bureau does an investigation into Bollywood, many A-listers might be arrested. For context, the Enforcement Directorate, probing Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, is investigating for a possible narcotics angle.

Kangana tweeted , “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swachh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bollywood.”

The Enforcement Directorate had written to the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking their guidance in the drug connection in the case. It has been reported that the agency wants to confirm if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh.