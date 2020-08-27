Coronavirus : State Govt imposes lockdown on all days from 7 pm to 5 am

New Delhi : In wake of the rising coronavirus cases, Punjab government on Thursday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in the entire state from 7 pm till 5 am on all days.

The announcement came a day after the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 46,090 with the detection of 1,513 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The state has so far seen 30,231 recoveries from COVID-19. There are 14,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now. Sixty patients are on ventilator support while 423 are on oxygen support.