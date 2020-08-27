“Rhea is a murderer,she poisoned my son to death..She must be arrested” ; Sushanth’s Father KK Singh claims in a video!!!!

Mumbai ; Boosting up the attack on actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has alleged that she gave poison to his son. Late actor’s father K K Singh has demanded that Rhea should be immediately arrested as she has murdered his son by giving him poison over a period of time. CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14.

It is to be noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Sushant’s death case and the mystery surrounding the 34-year-old actor’s death is intensifying with each passing day. The CBI on Wednesday questioned late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and two others for over 13 hours. Siddharth, cook Neeraj, and the watchman of the building where Sushant stayed were spotted leaving the DRDO guest house where the CBI quizzed them for 13 long hours. In fact, on Tuesday as well, the Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated for nearly 14 hours.

Sources told that soon the CBI may also convene Sandip Singh – the filmmaker and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant – for questioning in connection with this case. Sandip’s call details have revealed that he was not in touch with Sushant for a long time.However, Sandip’s constant phone call exchange with the ambulance driver and who took Sushant’s body to Cooper hospital and investigating officer Bhushan Belnekar is under the scanner.

In a related development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with Sushant’s death case. Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant’s girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigation the matter as an ‘accidental death’.