Sushant Singh Death Case : Actress Kangana Ranaut seeks security from Central Government

Mumbai : Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that she is more than willing to help the Narcotics Bureau over the alleged rampant use of drugs in Bollywood.

Kangana in the tweet also request the Central Government to provide her security as she has not only risked her career but also her life over this matter. She went on to allege that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he knew some very dirty secrets.

This statement by Kangana Ranaut comes in light of a drug angle which has emerged in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with the accused Rhea Chakraborty being booked by the Narcotics Bureau under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Kangana has alleged that the most popular drug in the film industry is Cocaine which is present in almost every upscale house party. She added that on occasion MDMA crystal are unknowingly administered to guests after being dissolved in water.

“If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood”, Kangana had tweeted.