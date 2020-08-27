UIDAI announces special fee to change Aadhar card details

New Delhi : Now that the Aadhaar Card is nationally accepted as the primary and the most sought-after identity and address proof of an Indian citizen, it is crucial to keep it updated. The UIDAI on Thursday informed in a tweet that whether you update one field or many, the charges for updating biometrics on your Aadhaar card will be Rs 100. Meanwhile, to update your demographic details, the charges will be Rs 50, as they are currently.

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

Whether you update one field or many, charges for the #AadhaarUpdate will be Rs. 100 (if you are also updating biometrics) and Rs. 50 (if only demographics details are being updated). List of acceptable documents: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/6YlYPJFN6L — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 27, 2020

In a series of tweets, the UIDAI prepared an updated checklist for Aadhaar cardholders seeking to upgrade their identity proofs. The agency has made the process much simpler to avoid difficulties, especially amid the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

You can simply visit your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or use online services on UIDAI app and website to update your details. You can locate the nearest centre on uidai.gov.in.