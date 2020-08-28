A Disney World Guard got threatened by guest for requesting him to follow rules!!! Read more…

When the security asked a guest to follow the Disney World’ mask rules the man hit the guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park. Enrico Toro, 35, was arrested and charged with offensive attack.

According to deputies, Toro, his wife and three children arrived at Epcot’s security area wearing “improper masks” about 4:40 pm. They returned to the car and came back to security again. One child still wore a mask didn’t fit Disney’s rules. Toro “began cursing” and said, “Call the police. They will have to shoot me to leave”.

The security guard reached for his phone to notify a supervisor of the escalating situation when Toro struck the guard’s head with an “open hand”. Toro’s wife intervened, pushing her husband away from the security guard. Toro continued cursing at and began threatening that he knew where he lived and was going to kill him. The man’s wife finally persuaded him to walk away, and they headed back to the parking lot.

The 29-year-old security guard contacted his supervisor and sheriff’s deputies on Disney property were called to the scene. He said he was willing to press charges, and Toro was arrested.