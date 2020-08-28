A new video based on Onam,Maveli and the importance of wearing a mask is a social hit….Watch the viral video…

A video that depicts Maveli’s visit to Kerala during this COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of wearing a mask, is becoming a social hit.

According to popular legend, Vamana asked Maveli, for land that measures his three footsteps. The king is said to have given heaven, earth and his head to step on. Maveli was pushed underground after Vamana stepped on his head. Legend has it that the king was granted his wish to visit his subjects once a year. The return of the king is celebrated by Malayalis as Onam.

This video of Maveli, the pot-bellied emperor, returning to Kerala for Onam while dancing to a catchy tune was directed and animated by Suvi Vijay. However, the mythical emperor isn’t wearing a mask and suddenly sneezes. That’s when an ambulance with two medical professionals in PPE suits turns up, and takes away King Mahabali after wrapping him in a white cloth and putting a mask on him. The video ends with a message “Happy Coronam”.

Watch Video: