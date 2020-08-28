‘Balabhaskar was driving the car while the accident happened’ ; Driver’s statement puzzles CBI !!!

Thrissur: Balabhaskar’s Driver Arjun repeatedly affirms that the car was driven by balabhaskar,not him. Arjun really confuses the CBI to prepare for a lie detector test. He said Arjun had told the CBI that he was ready for any inquiry into Balabhaskar’s death and that he was ready to undergo a forensic examination.



Arjun clarified that the car was driven by Balabhaskar from Kollam and he was sleeping in the back seat. Arjun has also handed over pictures of his injuries to the CBI probe team. He was speaking to reporters after appearing before a CBI team in Thrissur for questioning.The investigation team led by Thiruvananthapuram CBI SP Nandakumar questioned Arjun for about two hours. It is still unclear who drove the vehicle involved in the accident. The CBI questioning was done to clarify Arjun’s statement that he was not driving the car.

Earlier, in a statement to the Crime Branch team, Arjun had said that he was not the one who drove the vehicle. But Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi, who was in the vehicle, said that Arjun was driving the vehicle. The doctor had said that this was Balabhaskar’s statement before he died.