The overall infection tally in Tamil Nadu has crossed 4 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 5,981 new cases were reported. 5,870 recoveries and 109 deaths were also reported.

The overall cases reached at 4,03,242. The total recoveries stood at 3,43,930 . The death toll reached at 6948. At present 52,364 active cases are under medical supervision.