Cyber Crime ; Ex-NIA officer arrested for illegal practice of obtaining call records !!!

New Delhi ; The CBI has arrested former National Investigation Agency (NIA) ASP Jalaj Srivastava for obtaining call details records (CDR) and analysis from Vodafone in a deceptive manner, officials said on Friday.The agency carried out a probe on a complaint from the NIA, which sought action against Srivastava, now posted in his parent cadre Border Security Force, they said.After receiving the complaint, the CBI acquired a sanction from the home ministry to book Srivastava. Srivastava was arrested after getting the ministry’s nod.

The agency has alleged that between 2017 and 2018, working as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Srivastava abused his official position to procure the CDR of two mobile phone numbers on two occasions and tried the same for the third time but failed, the officials said.It is alleged that Avinash Kaur, who used to live in the same building as Srivastava, had asked him to obtain the CDR of one Sudesh Saini, they added.Saini did not have any connection with any case probed by the NIA, the officials said.

However, Srivastava managed to get the call records by making an Assistant Sub Inspector JK Ojha to send the request citing a different case. The numbers given were that of Guwahati-based Surya Constructions but it was found out that the company was not connected with the case.