Emirates Airlines announces resuming flight service

Emirates Airline has announced resuming passenger flight service. The passenger flights to Lusaka, Zambia, will be resumed. The service will resume from September 4, with two weekly flights to and from Dubai.

Flights to Lusaka will operate on Fridays and Saturdays will depart from Dubai at 0820hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 1330hrs. The return flight departs Lusaka at 1530hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0025hrs the next day. Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents.

This will not only boost the airline’s global network to 79 cities but will also broaden Emirates’ reach into Africa with nine destinations served.