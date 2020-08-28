Former President Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues in deep coma. As per reports from hospital, Pranab Mukherjee is now being treated for a lung infection along with renal dysfunction. Pranab Mukherjee went into deep coma following a brain surgery.

“Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable”, said The Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in his brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission.