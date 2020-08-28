Hiring Now ; Play games and earn Money with a “TWIST”….Read More Here…..!!!!

USA ; Sony’s PlayStation is reportedly hiring people to play video games in return for a pay in return.However, not all gamers have the skillset or the following on social media to earn good money. But those have successfully turned gaming into their profession, earn well enough to make a good living.The gamers needs are pretty specific – more games, more consoles, more upgrades and some money on the side.

In other words, it’s a dream for gamers, amateurs and experienced, to get paid for their gameplay hours on consoles, hand-held devices, or computers.But if you happen to be an avid gamer with good knowledge about the gaming industry, you just might stand a chance to earn big bucks by just playing games all day long.

Although the salary has not been specified,it is expected to receive a lot of applications from gamers around the world.However, there is a condition in the job description that might deter many many gamers from sending their application.An applicant must be fluent in either Portuguese, Russian or Arabic.“As a Localisation Tester, you will be making sure the audio and text in a video game are correct. You will need to have native level knowledge for the required language (grammar, spelling, and punctuation) and good attention to detail to find and provide corrections for errors. Occasionally, you will translate text for a video game or marketing” the job description reads.

The hours of work are likely to be 37.5 per week, working from 9 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday.As of now, the vacancies are only based in Liverpool and UK……Wanna try???