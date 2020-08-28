Over 200 AIMIM workers booked for violating Covid-19 lockdown rules

Hyderabad :Police registered an FIR against 200 leaders and workers of MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Thursday for organising a meeting near party office here in violation of Covid lockdown. An FIR, naming four AIMIM leaders and rest unknown, has been lodged on the basis of a written complaint by Circle Officer Samir Kumar, police and sources in the civic adminstration said.

The Circle Officer acted following direction by District Magistrate Aditya Prakash, who took cognizance of the matter after coming to know about it. Those named in the FIR included- Kishanganj district AIMIM chief Isahaque Alam, former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin, party leaders Abu Samad and Mazahrul Hasan- the CO said.

AIMIM leaders held a meeting Wednesday near party office in violation of the lockdown imposed in the state as per which any congregation, rally, procession and crowding of place have been banned, he said. The meeting was organized the previous day where former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin along with his supporters took partys membership.

Police have launched the probe into the matter after lodging the FIR in this regard, he added. AIMIM gained a foothold in Bihar winning minority muslims dominated Kisanganj assembly seat in a bypoll in 2019 end. The party is preparing to contest state polls due in October- November.