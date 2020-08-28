Shocking ; Retired Cop shoots his son twice before he ends his life!!!

Uttar Pradesh: A retired sub-inspector who had been working with the Uttar Pradesh police shot his own son dead before ending his own life.The deceased cop was identified as Bachan Singh. Bachchan was a resident of Escorts Colony at Railway Road area of Dadri in Noida.

Singh’s 32-year-old son was admitted to a hospital after he overcame bullet injuries. Initial investigation revealed that the father-son duo was under intoxication.Bachchan and his son started arguing after they consumed alcohol and when the argument intensified, the retired cop shot his son.

The police said the family members used to fight among themselves over property issues. Some of the relatives allegedly told the police that Bachchan had a drinking problem. Additional deputy commissioner, Vishal Pandey said that Rahul had been shot in the chest and leg by bullets. After attacking Rahul, Bachchan shot himself in the head.

Pandey said that after they were notified of the incident, a police team went to the spot and rushed Rahul to Kailash Hospital. Rahul was admitted to the hospital. Doctors told the cops that the bullet was stuck in Rahul’s shoulder but it was not likely to damage his lungs and heart.