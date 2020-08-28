State government to re-open religious places: Date announced

The Rajasthan state government has decided to re-open the religious places in the state. The religious places in Rajasthan that were closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, will reopen for public from September 7.

No crowding will be allowed during prayers at religious places, which will be sanitized at regular intervals. The Collectors and Superintendents of Police will visit the major religious places in all districts to take safety measures and ensure adherence to the social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had cancelled meetings with visitors at his office and residence after 10 employees at the two places tested COVID-19 positive.