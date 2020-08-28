Updates ; Investigation on Secretariat fire has begun ; Says Kerala Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram ; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that an investigation into the fire incident at the Secretariat here has begun, even as the opposition doubted it to be a “sabotage” to “destroy important files” related to the gold smuggling case.According to preliminary assessment, a few files were partially burnt in the fire and probe teams have been appointed to look into the matter.

The expert panel comprises Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) member secretary, Fire and Rescue Technical Director, PWD chief engineer and the Chief electrical inspector of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).The expert panel has been asked to submit a report within a week,” he said.Targeting the Left government over the incident, the opposition Congress and BJP said they suspected a “sabotage” to “destroy important files” referring to the gold smuggling case.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded an NIA enquiry into the fire incident, terming it a clear case of “sabotage”.The government has stated that none of the important files were destroyed as the state secretariat had a few years ago moved all its files to the e-files system as part of the paperless secretariat initiative.