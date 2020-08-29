Asia’s first successful Lung Transplant on COVID-19 patient!!! Know more…

Chennai/ Mumbai: A COVID-19 patient, a young Mumbai woman, with severe lung infection was given a new hope when a brain-dead man donated his lungs to her.

The 34-year-old man’s wife also agreed to donate his heart, liver and skin for various recipients in hospitals. The heart and lung transplant surgeries were performed at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. The 48-year-old recipient of lungs from Delhi turned out to be the first case of successful completion of a critical bilateral lung transplant on a COVID-19 positive patient.

It claimed this was Asia’s “first known lung transplant” on a COVID-19 positive patient. The patient’s lungs were severely damaged due to COVID-19 related fibrosis after he contracted the infection on June 8 and only a small portion of the lungs was still functioning then. As he became breathless and oxygen saturation came down, he was put on ventilator support on June 20. His condition continued to worsen in spite of it.

The transplant that benefited more than one recipient was made possible due to the donation from the man. After his wife’s consent, the departed man’s organs were allotted to various hospitals.