Breaking News ; Heavy rains and floods in Pakistan have claimed many lives!!!

Karachi / Peshawar: Heavy rains and floods hit Pakistan. At least 39 people have been reported dead in the floods.. All the roads in Karachi are under water.Karachi remains closed due to heavy rains. At least 16 people, including two children and a woman, have been killed in flash floods in Pakistan’s Pakhtunkhwa province following heavy rains.

Six people have been killed and eight others injured in floods in the Shagram and Tirat areas of Swat district. Eight people were killed in Upper Kohistan district, six in Swat and two in Shangla district. All the houses in the area were washed away in the floods. Rescue operations were started in the affected areas. According to reports, PDMA Director General Pervez Khan and the Secretary for Disaster Relief will personally direct the relief efforts.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan expressed concern over the loss of life and property of the people due to heavy rains. Heavy rains have continued in Karachi since Tuesday. At least 23 people were reported dead in Karachi alone. Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed concern over the situation in Karachi.