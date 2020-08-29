No extra fees to be collected until schools re-open, says Delhi HC…

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court made it clear that annual and development charges cannot be taken from the parents during the time of the present lockdown, when schools are yet to reopen.

Many schools have begun charging their annual and development charges since July. This opinion was expressed by Justice Jayant Nath in his order of August 25 while hearing a plea moved by the parents’ association of a private school, which started taking the annual and development charges along with the tuition fees from July.

The Delhi government said, therefore, the schools not to charge the annual and development fees during the lockdown period, continues to apply as none of the schools has physically opened. The court said the parents have to pay the tuition fees.