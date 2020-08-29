“Sad Onam for Boozers” ; Liquor stores in the state will remain closed on the day of Thiruvonam!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor outlets in the state will not open on Monday,the day of Thiruvonam. Meanwhile, the BevQ app has been updated. The app has been revamped so that customers can now choose the liquor stores of their choice. The way publishers recommend the app has been changed according to the zip code provided by the customer. Officials said the practice would continue even after the Onam season.

The customer can view the details of the bars, retail outlets of Beverages and Consumerfed in the area of the zip code while entering the zip code on the BevQ app. You can now choose any of these as per the convenience of the customer.The changes have been uploaded to the Play Store and App Store.