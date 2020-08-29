“Shocking”; 20 year old girl “imprisoned, sedated and physically harassed” by colleague for months during lockdown!!!

Meerut: A girl from Meghalaya was tortured, assaulted and sedated for around 3 months in the lockdown. The girl had been imprisoned to her colleague’s home for three months and was subjected to torture. The girl’s dilemma ended on Friday after she was rescued and the culprit was arrested. In January this year, the girl got a job at a private company and moved to Delhi from Shillong.

When the government announced the coronavirus lockdown, the girl’s colleague invited her to his house. The 20-year-old girl then reached Meerut where she was held captive and was subjected to torture. The girl was not allowed to contact her family or her aunt in Delhi. This week, the girl caught hold of a mobile phone and contacted her mother. The girl narrated her condition to her mother and said that she wanted to return home.

The 20-year-old girl’s mother approached the police and filed a complaint. After registering the complaint, the police got in touch with the UP Police and the accused was arrested. After the man’s arrest, the Delhi Gate police added sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was sent to jail and the 20-year-old girl was produced before a magistrate. Rajendra Tyagi, SHO of Delhi Gate police station said, “She has given an authority letter to hand over the girl to her aunt in Delhi, from where she can return to Shillong. ” Further investigation of the case will be conducted after the woman’s statement is recorded.