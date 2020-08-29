Shocking ; Man loses more than one lakh for liquor home delivery !!!

Mumbai: A businessman has filed a complaint, stating that a fraud has cheated him of Rs 1.6 lakh after he ordered for home delivery of liquor from a wine store. The complaint stated that the money was drained off from his account in three transactions.

The victim a resident of Chandivali in Mumbai had planned a weekend party at his friend’s residence in Powai. He did an online search for a wine store in the area for home delivery of liquor. Around 6:15 pm, he dialled Star Wine’s number and placed a liquor order worth Rs 3,000. The person at the other end asked him to pay the money online.

The complainant said that he gave his credit card details to the fraudster who then asked him to share the OTP. After he shared the OTP, he received a debit alert of Rs 61,000. He questioned the person about the transaction. The person told him that it happened due to some error. He then asked for his bank account number for returning the money. Immediately after he shared the bank account number, Rs 40,000 and Rs 61,000 were debited to his account. He then realized that he has been duped.Thereafter, he went to the Police Station and filed a complaint. The victim said that he dialled the same number from the police station. The person at the other end said that he doesn’t know him. Powai Police have sought details of the bank account to which the money has got transferred.