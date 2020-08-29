Shocking!!! Reports suggests that COVID death rate is high among people without travel history…

Thiruvananthapuram: In a study conducted by the state health department a shocking acknowledgement was made that a majority of the deaths reported is among people without travel history and most of them are found to be with hospital-acquired infections.

The report states that 44 out of 51 Covid deaths during the examine period were of people who had no travel history. One of the primary conclusions made was that there needs to be more focus on people with infections after it found that of the total 51 cases, 48 of those persons had health issues like hypertension, cancer and diabetes.

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, reports from the health department suggest that a majority of communicable diseases, except dengue, has reported a decline between January and August this year. The sale of antibiotics in the state has also dipped by 30 per cent. There have been fewer cases of air-borne diseases like tuberculosis (TB) and H1N1 and water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera, besides fever, during the period this year than the corresponding period last year.

Among other findings, age appears to be an important factor as the maximum number of deaths were reported in the 60-79 age-group, followed by 14 deaths in the 40-59 age-groups. There were no deaths among patients aged below 20.

The one way forward is that reverse quarantine must be followed and the public must contribute genuine support towards the mission.