Trinamool Congress leader assault women with sticks: Video of horrific act goes viral

A horrifying video of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader attacking women with sticks had gone viral on social media. As per reports, the TMC leader identified as Shivram Pandit had attacked women in the Garhbeta town of West Medinipur. The incident took place at the backdrop of a land dispute between the accused and his neighbours.

As per reports, Shivram Pandit has a vacant land in front of his house. And this land has become a reason for dispute between him and his neighbours. On August 26, the TMC leader had a verbal confrontation with his neighbours .

Later Shivram got hold of a bamboo stick and began assaulting the women . Later, the victims were able to seize the stick from the accused and thrashed him in return.