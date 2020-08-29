Woman committed suicide after she was informed that her tenant tested ‘positive for coronavirus’!!!

Hyderabad: A woman ended her life as she feared being coronavirus positive.Being scared of that she was infected, the 50-year-old woman consumed poison,at her residence in Hyderabad.

The woman got scared that she would test positive after her tenant got infected. The deceased woman was identified as Aaradhana Vijayvargiya. Aaradhana used to stay at a house in Shalivahana Nagar in Malakpet. She used to stay on the first floor and had a tenant staying on the ground floor. When the woman learned that her tenant had tested positive, she allegedly panicked and took the drastic step,the report stated.

At around 2 am on August 26, the woman consumed a cockroach-killing insecticide when her husband was asleep. The woman was taken to Omni Hospital where she passed away on Friday. The police did not find a suicide note from the deceased’s home.