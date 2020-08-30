After Sunny Leone, now singer Neha Kakkar tops merit list of college

After Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, now playback singer Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal’s Malda district.

The goof-up was spotted at Malda’s Manikchak College as Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the provisional merit list.

According to Malda Manikchak College principal Aniruddha Chakraborty, the mistake on the list was seen on Friday when the first merit list was published. It was immediately corrected and the college authorities brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly.

“We have filed a complaint with local police station and the cyber crime cell. The admission procedure of our college is entirely managed by a Kolkata-based external agency. We don’t have any knowledge of students applying for the admissions,” Chakraborty said on Sunday.