Covid-19 Updates: Minister, 3 MLAs test positive for Covid-19

A minister and 3 MLAs were tested positive for Covid-19. Sum Ronghang, the minister for Hill areas development in Assam and 3 BJP MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19. Sum Ronghang is the first minister to contract Covid-19 in the state.

Apart from Ronghang, Ganesh Kumar Limbo , Sibu Misra and Bir Bhadra Hagjer also tested positive and are being treated at different hospitals.

A total of 20 MLAs have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Out of the 20 legislators who have contracted the virus, 12 are from the BJP and four from its allies, including two from the AGP.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 .BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, too, tested positive for coronavirus.