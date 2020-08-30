“Cows are like members of family, it s a crime to kill them”,says Minister

Cows were like a member of the family and it was a ‘crime’ to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law.

He also said cow dung acts as a disinfectant, recalling his family had a few cows in the past.

Terming cow slaughter a ‘sin’, the minister said he would request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state.

“Cow is like a member of the family and its a crime to kill cows,” Sudhakar said at the inauguration of ‘Goshala’ (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a release from his office said.

Also, there was a need for people’s movement to create awareness against cow slaughtering, he said, adding “being Indians, all state governments should ban cow slaughtering.”

Further noting that cows were “worshipped in our culture”, Sudhakar said, a detailed discussion on banning export of beef was required in both Houses of the Legislature.

“Our party is committed to ban beef exports, there will be a decision soon on this,” he said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had recently said the state would soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef in line with other states.