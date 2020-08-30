“Depressed over unemployment” ; PSC rank holder commits suicide , Suicide note was found !!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Utterly depressed after not being able to find a government job even after being ranked 77 in the eligibility list, a 28-year-old graduate student, Anu hanged to death at his house. The tragic incident took place in a small town in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

A suicide note that was found near his body mentioned that it was mental distress and not able to find a job that led to him taking the crucial step. The suicide note read – “I am fed up with life, I can’t laugh and act in front of anyone. The reason for everything is I am unemployed”. Tensions prevailed in front of Anu’s residence when local MLA CK Hareendran reached the spot and justified the PSC list being cancelled. A group of Yuva Morcha workers tried to attack him claiming that the “state government murdered Anu”.

The workers also said that the PSC appointments are being controlled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Later, a few more Kerala Police teams were rushed to the spot to disperse the protesters.The Youth Congress and the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing outfits of Congress and the BJP protested near the secretariat demanding a detailed probe into the backdoor entries to candidates with CPM affiliation.Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the residence of Anu.Over the past four years, there have been large scale discrepancies that have come to fore in the appointments where jobs were provided to SFI leaders and CPM affiliates who did not meet the eligibility criteria.