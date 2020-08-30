JEE, NEET exams are permitted to be conducted in the cities… know more!!!

New Delhi: Permission for holding of JEE and NEET exams in the city, despite objections raised by the Delhi government citing student safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was granted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

JEE Main and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled. Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases, saying a precious academic year of students cannot be wasted and that life has to go on.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and alternate entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE in September.