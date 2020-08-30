Karnataka Government launches new mobile App for teachers

Karnataka government on Friday has launched a new app for teachers of the state. The app named ‘Shikshakra Mitra App’ will help the teachers avoid visiting education departments for their works. The paperwork can be done online by state teachers through this app.

The app was inaugurated by Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. With this app, teachers who have been facing severe problems regarding getting loans, PF advances, availing leaves, and transfers that were earlier done by visiting the department can now be done online. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar was also present in the inauguration event.