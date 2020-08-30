ONAM 2020: Don’t miss to check out these onam songs to make your heart melt!!!

Onam, the ten-day festival of Kerala which is celebrated with lots of events like Pookkalam, Pulikali, vadamvali, Thiruvathira Kali, Vallam Kali and Onathallu etc. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the government has imposed certain restrictions on gatherings and so Onam celebrations at schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are suspended. So this year everyone is ready to celebrate the joy of festival and togetherness with their special and loved ones at their respective homes.

Onam cannot be complete without Onapattu. Interestingly, there are hundreds of songs in the Malayalam film industry which has a strong connection to the wonderful festival of Kerala. Well, lets take a look at the top 5 Malayalam songs to cheer you up on this special occasion if you are badly missing the celebrations this year.

1. Thiruvona Pularithan:

A film of Prem Nazir and Sharadha from the 1975 film Thiruvonam, the song has been sung by Vani Jairam and penned by Sreekumaran Thampi.

2. Thiruvaavaniraavu:

The Onam celebration song from the 2016 film Jacobinte Swargarajyam has ‘Thiruvaavaniraavu’ has been sung by Unni Menon and Sithara.

3. Jimikki Kammal:

Though the original version of the song from the 2017 film Velipadinte Pushthakam had nothing to do with Onam, ‘Jimikki Kammal’ became one of the must-include tracks during Onam celebrations at schools and colleges. With music composed by Shaan Rahman, the viral song has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni.

4. Uthrada Poonilave:

‘Uthrada Poonilave’ is a song about the eve of Onam. Written by Sreekumaran Thambi for the album Ulsava Ganangal the track has been sung by KJ Yesudas.

5. Parvanendu Mukhi:

Pick any thiruvathira kali group from a school or college celebration and you will definitely find at least one among them performing to the song ‘Parvanendu Mukhi’. The track sung by KS Chitra has music composed by Ravi and lyrics penned by Yusuf Ali Kechery.