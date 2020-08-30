ONAM IS HERE…. LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN!!!

Onam is a festival of prosperity, happiness, togetherness, and much more. It is the official state festival of Kerala. It is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm all over the state by Malayalees regardless of religion, caste or creed. According to a popular legend, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.

We know what it is like to celebrate onam in schools and colleges… It is not just a celebration it is an emotion for each one. Athapoo competitions, onam songs, thiruvathira, and for the main Onasadhya…Well this year students are really going to miss that ‘Onam’ we used to celebrate….

Most of the Institutions are trying their best to entertain their students with onam programs through online facilities. Here, Holy Angels’ ISC School, one of Trivandrum’s best ISC school for girls, have prepared a video onam celebration which is delightful. Both teachers and students have put their maximum effort to make use of the online platform and create such a wonderful video.

Lets watch that video:

Also to mention Holy Angels’ ISC School is celebrating their 50 year anniversary this year. Congratulations to all who have put their effort to make this a success…