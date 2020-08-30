DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

State government announces date of reopening schools

Aug 30, 2020, 05:23 pm IST

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister in Kerala has announced the date of re-opening of schools. The schools will be re-opened in January.

Pinarayi Vijayan has also announced a ‘100 days, 100 programmes’ action plan.As per this plan, 35 school buildings to be developed with 5 crore funding and 14 school buildings with 3 crore funding.

For schools with over 500 students, new buildings will be constructed . Students to be provided laptops. 50,000 jobs to be generated in agricultural sector. Rs 961 crores from state’s disaster relief fund to be allotted for rural roads.

