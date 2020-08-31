Abu Dhabi restaurant blast kills Two ; Roads Temporarily closed and people were evacuated from the area!!!

Abu Dhabi: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.

The Abu Dhabi government media office said two people were killed in the blast in the capital, which the National daily reported had hit the KFC and Hardee’s restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building. In Dubai, one person was killed when a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant early on Monday, local media reported.The fire was controlled within 33 minutes, it added.

The Abu Dhabi Police Directorate of Public Safety is investigating the blast. Police rushed to the scene and evacuated people from the building as soon as they received information about the blast over the phone. Police set up a special barricade at the spot to ensure the safety of the public. A section of Hazza Bin Zayed Road, which connects to Airport Road, has been temporarily closed, police said on Twitter.