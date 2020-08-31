Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has died. He was aged 84. The information was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee was under treatment . He was tested Covid-19 positive and a surgery for a blood clot in the brain was also done. He was in deep coma and was kept on ventilator support.

He was in the Presidential office from 2012 to 2017. He was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

Pranab is survived by his 3 children. Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.