Prashant Bhushan Case: Supreme Court pronounced its verdict

The Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict in the criminal contempt of court case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Re 1 on Prashant Bhushan for criminal contempt of court. The SC imposed fine for his tweets against the Supreme court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said that if Bhushan fails to deposit the amount by September 15, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months and will be barred from practising for three years.

The court had on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court and stated that the allegations levelled in the tweets against the court and CJI are malicious in nature and have the tendency to scandalise the court.

Bhushan maintained that he will not apologize .