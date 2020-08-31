State government to provide free travel for NEET, JEE candidates

The state government has announced that it will provide free travel to all students appearing fro NEET and JEE exams. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced this.

The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government. Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31.

”Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31″, tweeted Chouhan.