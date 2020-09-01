American singer becomes first woman to hit 200 million followers mark on Instagram…Check it out!!!

American Pop singer Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram.

Ariana Grande knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. The singer has done it yet again and is enjoying being in the headlines. The 7 Rings singer has broken a record over the weekend and the internet is going crazy ever since

The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively. Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone.

The duo recently performed their hit single, Rain on Me at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to ever reach 200 million on the popular social media platform. He now sits at 237 million.