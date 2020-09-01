Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market the price gold has gone up.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures rose 0.7% to regain ?52,000 levels per 10 gram, extending gains to the third day. Silver futures on MCX jumped 1.2% to ?71,300 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has surged up. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.37,800 per 8 gram up by Rs.200. One gram of gold is priced at 4725.

In the international market, spot gold was steady at $1,968.98 per ounce. Silver fell 0.2% to $28.17 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $931.87, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $2,235.64.