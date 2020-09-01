DH Latest NewsTamil NaduLatest News

Covid-19 Updates: Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Sep 1, 2020, 02:53 pm IST

Another minister in state has tested positive for Covid-19. Tamil Nadu Textiles Minister O.S. Manian has tested positive for Covid-19.

O.S. Manian under went self-isolation on Tuesday after a relative who visited him recently reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have isolated myself for a week at my Oradiampulam residence. Please don’t visit me to express condolences,”  Manian, who is also the Nagapattinam district unit secretary of AIADMK, said in a message.

The Minister also urged all who had been in close contact with him to undergo COVID-19 testing.

 

