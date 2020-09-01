Date of re-opening of nurseries announced

The date of re-opening of nurseries were announced. As per the new circular issued authorities in UAE, the nurseries in the country will re-open from October 4.

A joint circular issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced this.

“It has been decided to reopen nurseries on the fourth of October 2020 in accordance with strict control and preventive measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19)”, the circular reads.