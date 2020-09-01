Good news for boozers’: State government allows bars to re-open

The state government has decided to re-open the bars in the state. The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from September 1. An order issued by the Excise Department said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent of total occupancy at a time and following all coronavirus guidelines, it said.The Excise Directorate said those serving liquor at their clubs, canteens and other places will have to inform the government prior to restarting services.