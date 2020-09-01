‘Modi Idlis’ ;the savoury rice cakes named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to be offered to the public !!!!

Coimbatore:Named ‘Modi Idlis’, the savoury rice cakes will be simply priced at Rs 10 per four pieces as part of an initiative that was developed by BJP propaganda cell state vice president Mahesh.To publicise the initiative, ‘Modi idli’ posters have been put up in various parts of the city. The posters have the picture of PM Narendra Modi on the left side and of Mahesh on the right. ‘Four idlis for 10’ is written in the centre.

“Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idli. Four idlis for 10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy,” the posters read.

Those customers submitting 100 punched coupons back to us gets a gift. Idea is that the coupon is not thrown , message saved by the people — Mahesh ?? (@Mahesh10816) August 29, 2020

The plan was to open 22 shops initially to sell the idlis and depending on its success, the number of outlets will be increased, said Bharath R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, to the Media.Idlis at low prices have been frequently offered at various places in Tamil Nadu this year.