This dog really looks like a tiger….How??? Know More Here….

Malaysia ; The stray dog in Malaysia was found painted in black and orange colours, leaving it resembling a big cat. Now, an animal rights group in the country wants people to come forward with information about the poor canine, which might eventually lead to the culprit’s arrest.The pictures of the dog were first shared by the Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia – the Malaysian Animal Association – on Facebook.

“A mystery reward awaits those who come forward with complete information on the incident,” the group wrote on Facebook.The post has now received over 3,000 shares and more than 1,100 comments from users. Followers of the page expressed their anger over the shameful act, adding that the culprit should be arrested and put behind bars.A user wrote, “The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you.”

“It looks funny for those who make it, but if ta person splashes paint on another person’s body, only he knows how it feels,” wrote another.