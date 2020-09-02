10 newborn babies tested for Covid-19 after nurse was tested positive…

Ten new-born babies are being tested for Covid-19 after a nurse was tested positive for the virus at the government women’s hospital in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.

The babies who were admitted in the Sick New Born Care Unit have been shifted out of it and the unit has been shut. All other medical staff members are also being tested for Covid-19.

An employee at the district hospital has also tested positive for Covid-19 following which the entire facility has been sanitised.The forest division office in Chidiyapur range of Haridwar forest division has also been sealed till September 4 as a precautionary measure following reports of a forest range officer testing positive for Covid-19.