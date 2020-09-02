Being Digital ; Government to stop coffee-table books, desk-top calendars and diaries !!!

As the world moves towards digital content in the pandemic era, the government has decided against printing any wall calendars, desktop calendars, and diaries next year.”All such activities including materials which were earlier printed in physical format shall be done digitally online.

The government of India has decided and announced through the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) that the various ministries/departments/autonomous agencies of the government will no longer publish coffee-table books, diaries, desktop calendars, greeting cards etc. The printing of coffee table books is also banned and appropriate use of E-books is encouraged. Therefore, all concerned are directed to make efforts to adopt innovative means to use digital or online method for the above activities,” says the notification.The changes are to come into effect immediately, as per the orders of the Secretary (Expenditure).