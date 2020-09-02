Fire breaks out at apartment building

A massive fire was broke out at an apartment building . The fire broke out in a building in South Delhi’s Khanpur Extension on Tuesday night 9.51 pm.

The fire has been extinguished. No causalities were reported.

“The fire has been extinguished but the fire tenders were initially unable to reach the location due to massive vehicles parked in the lane. But with great difficulty, all the parked vehicles were removed and fire tenders were pressed into service,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.