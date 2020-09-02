‘Happy news for Indian expats’: Consulate General of India makes important announcement

A happy news for all Indian expats living in UAE has been announced by Consulate General of India. The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced that Indian expatriates who wish to travel to India are no longer required to register on the missions’ websites.

“India and the UAE are continuing with the “air bubble agreement”, hence registration of Indian nationals who desire to travel to India from UAE is no longer required on the Consulate General of India, Dubai website”, said the press release by the Indian mission.

“People can book their tickets with different airlines, as per their schedule on internet or through booking agents”, the statement added.

The Consulate has said that pre-travel RT-PCR tests are not mandatory, but highly recommended.